Defira Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $15.61 Million (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Defira token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Defira has a market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $5,627.15 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Defira has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Defira Token Profile

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com.

Buying and Selling Defira

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.01552877 USD and is up 13.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $5,689.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

