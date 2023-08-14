Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Lifted by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DAL traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 901,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

View Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.