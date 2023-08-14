Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $68,996.55 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $68,996.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,684.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.43. 500,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,679. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

