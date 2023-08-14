Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,383 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

