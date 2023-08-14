Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 113 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $110.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,313 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.