Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,217 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 190.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,608 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

