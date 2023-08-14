Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $64.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,810 shares of company stock worth $9,855,860. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

