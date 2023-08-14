Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $79,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American Tower were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,581,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $187.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.74. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

