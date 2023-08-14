Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after buying an additional 185,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after buying an additional 145,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $347,790,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $85.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.