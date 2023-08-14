Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 38.1% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,074.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 189,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 188,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $157.99 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

