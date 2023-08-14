Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,446,000 after acquiring an additional 443,214 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $104.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.19 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

