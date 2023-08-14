Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 230 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bunge were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $186,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $36,453,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge stock opened at $112.23 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

