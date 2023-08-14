Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 252 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,090 shares of company stock worth $8,807,213 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $205.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

