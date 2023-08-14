Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 257 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Danaher were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $255.42 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average is $245.49. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

