Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lear were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lear by 45.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Lear by 847.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,640,802 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $142.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.64.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

