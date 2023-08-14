Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading Down 8.5%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.87. 59,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 267,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DESP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Despegar.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $538.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $2,828,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $1,141,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 243,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

