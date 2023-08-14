Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $2.50

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.33.

RXT stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $488.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.75. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

