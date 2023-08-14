Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Director Steven E. West Sells 8,000 Shares

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,180. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.91.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after buying an additional 610,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.