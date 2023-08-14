DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,560,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 14,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 0.8 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.87. 1,759,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

