DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,800 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 471,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DiaSorin Stock Performance
DSRLF remained flat at $96.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $147.15.
About DiaSorin
