DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,800 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 471,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

DSRLF remained flat at $96.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $147.15.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

