DICE Therapeutics (DICE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect DICE Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect DICE Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DICE stock remained flat at $47.55 during midday trading on Monday. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.03.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $572,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,083.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DICE. SVB Leerink downgraded DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded DICE Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

