Dicker Data Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:DDR)

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
Dicker Data Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08.
Insider Transactions at Dicker Data
In other news, insider David Dicker sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.01 ($5.27), for a total value of A$8,010,000.00 ($5,269,736.84). 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dicker Data Company Profile
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
