Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.
DGII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Digi International
Digi International Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $212,713.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 10,817 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $352,201.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,533.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Digi International
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.