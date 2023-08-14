Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

DGII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Digi International Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DGII opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $212,713.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 10,817 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $352,201.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,533.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

