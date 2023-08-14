Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Up 49.6% in July

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the July 15th total of 214,500 shares. Approximately 30.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBGI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBGI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.37. 87,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,337. Digital Brands Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

