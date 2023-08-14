Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 405.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,993 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,049,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,044,000 after purchasing an additional 282,668 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

