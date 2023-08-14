Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

DFAS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.77. 12,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,878. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

