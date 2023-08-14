Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $23,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,794,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,990.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 49,507 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV remained flat at $35.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 144,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,742. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

