Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading 3.5% Higher

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.37. 970,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,678,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

