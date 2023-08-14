Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 14th (NASDAQ:DISTU)

Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DISTU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 14th. Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit Price Performance

NASDAQ:DISTU opened at $10.34 on Monday. Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34.

