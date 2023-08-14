Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in July

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. 10,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Further Reading

