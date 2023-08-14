DLocal (DLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect DLocal to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect DLocal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DLocal Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $12.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. DLocal has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $30.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DLocal by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 47,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 410.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 331,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
