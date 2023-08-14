DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DMC Global Trading Up 9.6 %

BOOM traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $467.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.31. DMC Global had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DMC Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DMC Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DMC Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DMC Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 180,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.