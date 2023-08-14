Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given “Market Perform” Rating at TD Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $420.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.28.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.56. The company had a trading volume of 146,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.42. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,022,000. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 286,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

