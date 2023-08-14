Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Major Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc Sells 98,656 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 98,656 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $4,658,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,250.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Simcoe Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 53,890 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $2,622,287.40.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donnelley Financial Solutions last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Donnelley Financial Solutions's quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 142,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 522,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

