Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRREF remained flat at C$7.50 on Monday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.31.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

