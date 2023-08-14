Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.38. 64,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 769,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,416,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,937.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,280 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,209 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $23,900,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $19,428,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,503,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

