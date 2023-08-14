DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Update

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the July 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DTS Stock Performance

Shares of DTSOF remained flat at $21.65 during midday trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. DTS has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $21.65.

About DTS

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

