DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.32 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

