Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Durango Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.
Durango Resources Company Profile
Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.
