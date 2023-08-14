DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DURECT by 5,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

