EAC Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $320,522.50 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.00278781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

