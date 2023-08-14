Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,185 shares during the period. Eagle Materials makes up approximately 3.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Eagle Materials worth $41,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE EXP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,418. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.