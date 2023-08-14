Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

ETN stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.60. 238,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $225.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.