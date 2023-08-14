Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,340,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.71. 373,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,328. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $225.76. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,831 shares of company stock worth $2,935,911. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

