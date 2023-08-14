eCash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.92 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $565.42 million and $6.92 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,353.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.54 or 0.00781955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00121480 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018323 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,470,560,923,093 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

