EDBI Pte Ltd Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

EDBI Pte Ltd raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 20.6% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EDBI Pte Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $477,435,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $176,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after buying an additional 754,039 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after buying an additional 527,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.26. 2,033,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,487. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 645,395 shares of company stock valued at $114,495,874. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

