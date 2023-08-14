Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

EDNMY stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Edenred has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.4086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.27%.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

