Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.01. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

