Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELMUF. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elisa Oyj in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC lowered Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $62.45 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $62.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33.

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

