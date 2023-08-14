EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $223.26

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $223.26 and last traded at $222.72, with a volume of 42556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.21.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $450,499.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,763,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $4,196,296. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

